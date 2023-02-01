Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Peel Hunt cut shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,400 ($17.29) target price on the stock.

CBG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.44) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.83) to GBX 950 ($11.73) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,236 ($15.26).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 969 ($11.97) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 880.91. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 872 ($10.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,339 ($16.54). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,052.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,037.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Mike Morgan bought 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,095 ($13.52) per share, for a total transaction of £22,721.25 ($28,061.32). In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan purchased 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,095 ($13.52) per share, with a total value of £22,721.25 ($28,061.32). Also, insider Tracey Graham purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 963 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,630 ($11,893.29). Insiders have bought 3,116 shares of company stock worth $3,279,626 over the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.