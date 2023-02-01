Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLFD. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Clearfield Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Clearfield stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $71.46. 447,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,568. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clearfield has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $134.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average of $100.65.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $95.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 37.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clearfield by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after buying an additional 1,012,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clearfield by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clearfield by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 151,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,351,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,191,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

