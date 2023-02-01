Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 600 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Halliburton by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.