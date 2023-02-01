Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $418,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,679 shares of company stock valued at $19,717,399. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.