Citigroup Increases A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $69.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE:AOS opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

