Citigroup Increases A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $69.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.
NYSE:AOS opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74.
A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.
