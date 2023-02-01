Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Increased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cintas by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $443.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

