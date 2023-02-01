Cincinnati Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $33,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EL stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $324.70. The stock has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.69.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

