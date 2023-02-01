CIBC Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to C$2.50

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGC. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,085,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,176. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.99.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 66.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 70,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 20.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

