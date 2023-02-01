Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.06 billion-$7.11 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CHT traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.36. 57,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,920. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,199 shares during the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

