Chubb (NYSE:CB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CB traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,407. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.64 and its 200 day moving average is $203.65. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Chubb by 331.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 181,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,191,000 after purchasing an additional 172,090 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $31,932,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 108.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 79,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

