China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.19

Shares of China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
China BlueChemical Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.
China BlueChemical Company Profile
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China BlueChemical (CBLUY)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for China BlueChemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China BlueChemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.