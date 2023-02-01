Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 3.0% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after buying an additional 371,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,223,135,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $173.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,797,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,872. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $129.33 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.91. The company has a market capitalization of $334.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

