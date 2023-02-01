Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 103.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.5%.

Shares of CQP opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.36). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CQP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

