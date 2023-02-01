ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Position Boosted by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 33.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 10,763.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 43.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Performance

CHX opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $33.65.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,924 shares of company stock worth $4,661,661 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.