Ceera Investments LLC Sells 505 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ceera Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5,063.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,094 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Express by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after purchasing an additional 629,960 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 429,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

American Express Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.29. The stock has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

