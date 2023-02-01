Ceera Investments LLC Sells 28,775 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Ceera Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,775 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 113,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $50.16.

