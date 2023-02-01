Ceera Investments LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 2.3% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PayPal by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.15. 3,733,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,338,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.21. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $139.90. The company has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

