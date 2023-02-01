Ceera Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ceera Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.7% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,807 shares of company stock valued at $129,411,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.59. The stock had a trading volume of 768,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,067. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $354.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

