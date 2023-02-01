Ceera Investments LLC Buys 990 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,423 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Yelp comprises about 1.9% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ceera Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Yelp worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,440 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. 74,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

