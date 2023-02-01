Ceera Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 87,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of 3M by 20.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 61,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.70. 798,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $169.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

