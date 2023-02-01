Ceera Investments LLC Acquires 2,705 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BL traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.49. 51,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,579. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $93.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.73 million. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the sale, the executive now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $119,320.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,953 shares of company stock worth $411,691 in the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Citigroup lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded BlackLine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

