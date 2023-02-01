CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Hits $101.85 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $101.85 million and $5.71 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00047164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019029 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004278 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00215440 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002820 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12565513 USD and is down -7.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $7,347,571.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

