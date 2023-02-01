Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.76.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded down $4.94 on Wednesday, hitting $247.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,140. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

