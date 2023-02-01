CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) to Issue $0.23 Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
CareCloud Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of CCLDP opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareCloud (CCLDP)
- How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson’s Stock Price?
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.