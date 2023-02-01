CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,231 shares of company stock valued at $10,878,207. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $126.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average of $120.51. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

