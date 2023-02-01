Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Earnings Results

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSWC. B. Riley raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

About Capital Southwest

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 420.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 610,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,744,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,689 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

