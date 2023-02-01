Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3,884.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,949 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 1.7% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $31,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 180,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

COF traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, hitting $115.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,847. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $160.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

