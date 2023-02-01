Capital Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Capital Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Century Communities comprises 2.2% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of Century Communities worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Century Communities Stock Down 0.0 %

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

CCS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.19. 7,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Century Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.