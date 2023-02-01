Capital Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Capital Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 1.8% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 76,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 27,140 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 145,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

AMLP stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 84,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,018. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

