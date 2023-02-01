Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Down 5.8%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. 1,518,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,883,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.06 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.