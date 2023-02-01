Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDNAF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Canadian Tire Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CDNAF traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.73. 234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $155.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.22.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

