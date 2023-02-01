Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$125.00 at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$106.23.

CP stock traded down C$1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$103.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,763. The company has a market cap of C$95.95 billion and a PE ratio of 32.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$86.12 and a 12 month high of C$111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$105.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$101.52.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total value of C$169,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,569,850.47. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total transaction of C$169,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,569,850.47. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,825.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

