Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $78.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

CM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

NYSE:CM opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

