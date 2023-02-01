Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 289 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Diageo by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Diageo by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.58) to GBX 4,200 ($51.87) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.03) to GBX 2,750 ($33.96) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,034.44.

NYSE:DEO opened at $176.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.15 and its 200 day moving average is $178.17. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

