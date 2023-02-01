Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 250 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,689,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,690,000 after acquiring an additional 233,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 561,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,356,000 after buying an additional 101,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after buying an additional 125,162 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after buying an additional 85,881 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.23. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $122.07.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

