Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in McKesson by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.20.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $378.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.91 and a 200 day moving average of $365.63. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

