Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.18. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.