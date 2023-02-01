Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDNS. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $182.83 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.79 and a 200-day moving average of $167.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,250 shares of company stock worth $22,415,385. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Featured Stories

