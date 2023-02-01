Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $709,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ETN opened at $162.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day moving average of $150.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

