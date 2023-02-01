Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 158 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

Cigna stock opened at $316.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $213.16 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.83.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.