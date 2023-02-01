BTS Chain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $169.96 (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. BTS Chain has a total market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $169.96 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTS Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00404266 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,727.70 or 0.28376516 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00573461 BTC.

BTS Chain Token Profile

BTS Chain’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTS Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTS Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

