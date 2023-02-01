BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.31

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.31 and last traded at $86.26, with a volume of 42733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOOO. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.90.

BRP Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.33.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,046.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Articles

