Brokerages Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target at $55.56

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. Rapid7 has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $118.25.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $1,214,858.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

