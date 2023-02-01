Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Target Price at $84.57

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

NYSE:DIN opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average is $70.35.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.11 million. Research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.06%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

