Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target at $80.29

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.29.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.02. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.16. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $140.02.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $540.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,270,000 after purchasing an additional 991,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,069,000 after acquiring an additional 864,487 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after acquiring an additional 572,129 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,375,000 after acquiring an additional 518,844 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,034,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

