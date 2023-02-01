Broadleaf Partners LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,140,000 after purchasing an additional 341,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.48. 1,832,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,366,623. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average is $148.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.53 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.