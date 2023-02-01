Broadleaf Partners LLC Sells 818 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Broadleaf Partners LLC reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Airbnb by 65.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 144.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 555,636 shares of company stock valued at $55,720,426 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $191.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

