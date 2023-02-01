Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $7.32 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Broadleaf Partners LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 3.0% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.1% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 139,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 269,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 73.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.63. 908,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,022. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.76.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

