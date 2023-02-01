Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 447,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.5% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $198,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $587.92. 547,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.97. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

