Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion-$3.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.86-$1.93 EPS.
Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.88. 11,029,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,306,614. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.95.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $395,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $385,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
